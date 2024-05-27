Rajkot fire: Gujarat Congress demands FIR against senior officials, BJP office-bearers

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress on Monday demanded that senior civic and state officials and office-bearers of the ruling BJP be named in the FIR registered in the Rajkot game zone fire that claimed 27 lives.

Addressing a press conference, state Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil also asked the government to consider giving generous compensation to the kin of those killed saying the majority of the families belong to humble backgrounds.

Gohil's statement came soon after the state government ordered the suspension of six officials for "gross negligence in allowing the game zone to operate without necessary approvals."

The Congress leader said the action was only taken against some low-ranking officials.