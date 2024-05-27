Rajkot game zone fire: Court remands three accused in police custody for 14 days

RAJKOT: A court in Gujarat's Rajkot city Monday sent three men arrested in connection with the game zone fire that claimed 27 lives to 14-day police remand.

The court of additional judicial magistrate BP Thakar remanded Yuvrajsinh Solanki, Nitin Jain and Rahul Rathod in police custody for two weeks, special public prosecutor Tushar Gokani said.

"The main ground for 14-day remand was that the arrested accused persons are not cooperating with the investigation, they are giving evasive replies to whatever questions are asked and whatever documents are sought from them," Gokani said.

The prosecution also told the court that the main accused in the case are still on the run.

Gokani said that when asked about certain documents, the accused claimed they got burnt in the fire.

The main ground for their remand is to seek their cooperation and elicit the truth, he said.

"We told the court that the main accused are on the run, and these accused persons make evasive replies and are not cooperating with the investigating agencies," Gokani said.

He said that accused Solanki tried to put up an act in his bid to express before the court that he was filled with remorse for whatever happened.