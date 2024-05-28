Pune car crash: Court sends minor's father in police custody in driver kidnapping case

PUNE: A Pune court on Tuesday remanded the father of a juvenile allegedly involved in the Porsche car crash in police custody till May 31 in a case of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of the family driver.

The court also extended the police custody of the juvenile's grandfather till May 31 in the same case.

Both the accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class A A Pande.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 365 (kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement).