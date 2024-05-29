I want to ask RSS if they too think PM Modi is God's avatar: Kejriwal
JALANDHAR : Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "sent by God" remark, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to clarify their stand on the issue.
This comes after PM Modi, in an interview said that he has been "sent by Parmatma (God)."
In an interview with ANI, Kejriwal said, "There is a lot of rage in public against BJP. People are fed up with inflation and unemployment...people are not able to make ends meet, and their children are unemployed. They hope that the Prime Minister will resolve their issues. But when they open their television and listen to PM's speech, they find him hurling abuses."
The Delhi CM said that people are distressed amid high prices and unemployment but the Prime Minister is not helping them and is busy in "abusing."
"He (PM Modi) is saying that if you vote for the INDIA bloc, they will take one of your two buffalos, they will take away 'tontis' (tap), they will take away your 'mangalsutra'. In Maharashtra, he said Sharad Pawar is a 'bhatakti aatma', Uddhav Thackeray is the fake son of his father," Kejriwal said. "People don't expect these things, they expect the PM to speak on reducing petrol/diesel prices...so on one hand, they are suffering and on the other hand, the Prime Minister is busy abusing," he added.
Further taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, the AAP national convenor asked people if they were ready to accept PM Modi as 'God'. Slamming the BJP, he asked the RSS to make their stand clear whether they believed PM Modi is a God or not.
"Nowadays, PM Modi is in a different world altogether. If you look at his last 10-12 interviews, he is openly saying that I am not a normal human, I am God's avatar. I was not born out of my mother but directly emerged on this planet. Today, I want to ask the people of this country, do they also believe that PM Modi is God? We believe in Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, and Waheguru. How can we accept him as God?" Kejriwal asked.
He added, "Now, even his followers are saying the same thing...Sambit Patra said Lord Jagannath is PM Modi's devotee. JP Nadda says PM Modi is 'Devtaon ka devta'. In which world are they living, people are under distress and they are calling themselves as God. And I want RSS to take a clear stand here, they can't remain silent. Does RSS also believe that PM Modi is God's avatar?"
Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged scam in the framing of Delhi excise policy, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1.
AAP is contesting 22 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The voting in the 7 seats of Delhi were held during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25. Voting for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the seventh and final phase on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.