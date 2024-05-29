I want to ask RSS if they too think PM Modi is God's avatar: Kejriwal

"Nowadays, PM Modi is in a different world altogether. If you look at his last 10-12 interviews, he is openly saying that I am not a normal human, I am God's avatar. I was not born out of my mother but directly emerged on this planet. Today, I want to ask the people of this country, do they also believe that PM Modi is God? We believe in Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, and Waheguru. How can we accept him as God?" Kejriwal asked.



He added, "Now, even his followers are saying the same thing...Sambit Patra said Lord Jagannath is PM Modi's devotee. JP Nadda says PM Modi is 'Devtaon ka devta'. In which world are they living, people are under distress and they are calling themselves as God. And I want RSS to take a clear stand here, they can't remain silent. Does RSS also believe that PM Modi is God's avatar?"



Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged scam in the framing of Delhi excise policy, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1.



AAP is contesting 22 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The voting in the 7 seats of Delhi were held during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25. Voting for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the seventh and final phase on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.