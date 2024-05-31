As 15 poll staff die amid heat, UP CEO issues instructions to ensure arrangement at booths

LUCKNOW: With at least 15 polling staff in Uttar Pradesh succumbing to heat-related conditions on Friday, the state's Chief Electoral Officer asked district authorities to make necessary arrangements at all polling stations to protect the personnel and voters from the scorching heat.

Thirteen poll personnel deployed Mirzapur district died following high fever and high blood pressure amid heatwave conditions in the region.

Twenty-three others were admitted in hospital.

Two more people on election duty died and nine taken ill of suspected heat stroke in Sonbhadra district, a senior official said on Friday.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that "during the departure of polling parties on May 31, information was received about polling personnel being affected by heatwave in some districts".