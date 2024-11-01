Man behind series of hoax bomb threats to airports surrenders before Nagpur police

NAGPUR: A 35-year-old man who was allegedly behind a series of hoax bomb threats to airports and railway stations across the country has been arrested after he presented himself before Nagpur Police, an official said on Friday.

Jagdish Shriam Uikey, resident of Arjuni Morgaon in Gondia district of eastern Maharashtra, arrived in Nagpur by flight after the city police sent him a notice seeking his presence for probe, and surrendered on Thursday evening, he said.

More than 350 flights operated by Indian carriers received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

On October 24 alone, around 80 flights, including IndiGo and Air India, received threats.