Canada names India in cyber threat list, accuses it of 'likely' spying

NEW DELHI: Amid an ongoing diplomatic row, Canada has for the first time named India in a list of cyberthreat adversaries and suggested state-sponsored actors could be spying against it, an allegation that New Delhi slammed on Saturday terming it to be another example of Ottawa's strategy to attack India.

India is named fifth after China, Russia, Iran and North Korea in the National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026 (NCTA 2025-2026) report.

We assess that Indian state-sponsored cyber threat actors likely conduct cyber threat activity against Government of Canada networks for espionage, the report said.

India is also mentioned in the trend on 'geopolitically inspired non-state actors are creating unpredictability' citing as an example how a pro-India hacktivist group claimed to have defaced and conducted brief attack against Canadian websites after India was accused of involvement in the killing of a Canadian citizen.

The NCTA 2025-2026 highlights the cyber threats facing individuals and organisations in Canada was released on October 30 by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (Cyber Centre), which is Canada's technical authority on cyber security, and part of the Communications Security Establishment Canada (CSE). The assessment reports are released every two years.

While there was no mention of India in the National Cyber Threat Assessment reports of 2018, 2020 and 2023-24, the 2025-26 assessment mentions India along with China, Russia, Iran and North Korea -- in the 'Cyber threat from state adversaries' section that introduces the state cyber threat ecosystem and discusses the cyber threats to Canada.