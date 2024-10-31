Canada's allegations against Amit Shah 'concerning', says US

Canada's allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah are "concerning," the United States said on Wednesday, noting that it would continue to consult Ottawa on the issue.
"The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.
Canada's National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie Drouin and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison members of the national security committee of the Canadian Parliament confirmed leaked Washington Post reports alleging that Shah was behind the campaign of targeting Khalistani separatists in Canada.
In response to a question, Morrison said he had "confirmed" Shah's name to The Washington Post. "The journalist called me and asked if it was that person. I confirmed it was that person," he said.
Morrison did not say how Canada knew of Shah's alleged involvement.
Drouin, Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser, told the Commons public safety committee on Tuesday that she did not require Trudeau's authorisation for the leak and insisted no classified intelligence was provided to the US publication the day before Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats on Thanksgiving Day on October 13.
On October 14, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme stated that "India was involved in the killing of three people, but he only identified the slaying of Nijjar."
During his news conference, Commissioner Duheme said "eight people have been charged with murder and 22 with extortion. Four Indian nationals have been charged in the killing of Nijjar outside a Sikh temple."
Four Indian nationals living in Canada were charged with Niijar's murder and are awaiting trial.
Drouin said the leak of sensitive information was "part of a communications strategy" that she and Morrison came up with to ensure that a major US publication got Canada's side of its continuing the foreign interference dispute with India.
Further, Drouin also affirmed that "the communications strategy was seen by the Prime Minister's Office."
"We provided non-classified information on the actions we had taken to cooperate with India and explain how the evidence showed links to the government of India conducting illegal activities against Canadians, including threats to their lives," Drouin said
She also denied allegations that she released classified information to the Washington Post and stated that "she provided a similar briefing to federal opposition leaders as she did with the Post."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a year ago that Canada had credible evidence that agents of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023. Canadian authorities have repeatedly said they have shared evidence of that with Indian authorities.
Indian government officials have repeatedly denied Canada has provided evidence and have called the allegations absurd. India's embassy in Ottawa didn't immediately respond to messages for a request for comment on the allegation against Shah.
Canada is not the only country that has accused Indian officials of plotting an assassination on foreign soil. The United States Justice Department announced criminal charges in mid-October against an Indian government employee in connection with an alleged foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.
In the case announced by the Justice Department, Vikash Yadav, who authorities say directed the New York plot from India, faces murder-for-hire charges in a planned killing that prosecutors have previously said was meant to precede a string of other politically motivated murders in the United States and Canada.