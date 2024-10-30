Canadian official says he leaked Amit Shah's alleged involvement in plot 'targeting' Sikh separatists

A senior Canadian official on Tuesday acknowledged sharing sensitive intelligence with US media, alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation, and intelligence gathering targeting Sikh separatist groups within Canada.

The revelation is likely to drive a deeper wedge between India and Canada, further straining bilateral ties that have already hit rock bottom.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison told Parliament members of the national security committee that he had confirmed Shah's name to The Washington Post, which first reported the allegations.

"The journalist called me and asked if it was that person. I confirmed it was that person," Morrison told the committee.

Morrison did not say how Canada knew of Shah's alleged involvement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a year ago that Canada had credible evidence that agents of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023. Canadian authorities have repeatedly said they have shared evidence of that with Indian authorities.

Indian government officials have repeatedly denied Canada has provided evidence and have called the allegations absurd. India's embassy in Ottawa didn't immediately respond to messages for a request for comment on the allegation against Shah.

On Oct. 14, Canada expelled the Indian high commissioner and five other diplomats, alleging they were persons of interest in multiple cases of coercion, intimidation and violence aimed at quieting a campaign for an independent Sikh state known as Khalistan.

Canada is not the only country that has accused Indian officials of plotting an assassination on foreign soil. The United States Justice Department announced criminal charges in mid-October against an Indian government employee in connection with an alleged foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.

In the case announced by the Justice Department, Vikash Yadav, who authorities say directed the New York plot from India, faces murder-for-hire charges in a planned killing that prosecutors have previously said was meant to precede a string of other politically motivated murders in the United States and Canada.