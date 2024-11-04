Aspiration for return to statehood remains strong: Jammu-Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the high voter turnout in the assembly polls reflected the enduring faith of the people in the democratic process, but the aspiration for the return to statehood remains strong.

In his maiden address to the first-ever legislative assembly of the Union territory of J-K, he said, "we gather here after the successful culmination of elections after a decade".

Sinha said the high turnout particularly in regions that traditionally could not participate fully because of separatist sentiments was very encouraging.

"PM Modi has reiterated the commitment for the restoration of J-K's statehood at the earliest. My government will make efforts for the restoration of the statehood, and create an enabling atmosphere for development," Sinha said.