Muslim religious leaders, oppn welcome SC verdict upholding UP Madrasa Act

LUCKNOW: Muslim religious leaders and opposition parties on Tuesday welcomed a Supreme Court order upholding the validity of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Act and said it is wrong to look at the seminaries with suspicion.

If the government wants that there should be some improvement in madrassas, then it should sit with the stakeholders concerned and discuss it.

Any unconstitutional decision will be fought legally, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind's legal advisor Maulana Kab Rashidi said.

In a big relief to madrassas in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Law and set aside an Allahabad High Court verdict quashing it on the ground that it was violative of the principle of secularism.

The high court erred in holding that the law was violative of the principle of secularism, said a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said now madrassas can run with complete freedom.

"How can a law made by the government be unconstitutional? Thousands of people are associated with these madrassas and the Supreme Court's decision has given them great relief. Now we can continue to run our madrassas with complete freedom," he said.