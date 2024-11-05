Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of UP Madrasa Act, sets aside Allahabad HC order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, and set aside the Allahabad High Court's verdict that had declared the Act unconstitutional.

“We have upheld the constitutional validity, except to a small extent. The High Court erred in holding that the statute must be struck down if it violates secularism,” a three-judge bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, said while reading out the verdict in open court.

However, the top court held that the Madarsa Act, to the extent that it regulates higher education in relation to fazil and kamil degrees, is in conflict with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act. In this limited respect, it was deemed unconstitutional.

The bench, which also comprised Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had reserved its verdict on October 22. It stated that the State has the authority to regulate educational standards.