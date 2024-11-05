Nation

Will demolish artificial barrier of 50 per cent reservation: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said caste discrimination in India was "unique" and probably among the worst in the world and asserted; The LoP in Lok Sabha also batted for the caste census.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka at the State Level Consultation on Caste Census at Bowenpally
HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he is fully committed to ensuring caste census in Telangana and in making the state a model for caste census in the country.

Addressing a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meeting here, ahead of the commencement of caste survey from November 6 by the state government, he said caste census is the first process to be taken up to assess the extent and nature of discrimination.

"So, I am fully committed to ensuring not only the caste census happens in Telangana, but that Telangana becomes a model for the caste census in the country," he said.

Furthermore, he said caste discrimination in India was "unique" and probably among the worst in the world and asserted, "will demolish artificial barrier of 50 per cent reservations in country."

Gandhi further said there may be some shortcomings in the caste survey to be taken up by the state government. However, these will be sorted out.

Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he wondered why the PM has not publicly said that he wanted to challenge the idea of discrimination in India.

"Why is the PM scared of asking how many Dalits, OBCs, Adivasis are there in corporates, judiciary, media," he asked.

He said he has committed in Parliament on behalf of Congress to conduct a national caste census.

