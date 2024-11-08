Grenade attacks mark new wave of targeting in J&K, sources reveal

NEW DELHI: The recent grenade attacks in Srinagar represent a new tactic for targeting security forces in Jammu & Kashmir, according to sources within the security grid.

An overground worker (OGW) and his handler, arrested recently, disclosed under sustained interrogation that they had conducted reconnaissance on six camps of the CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

Sources revealed that the two suspects were apprehended last week based on intelligence from Military Intelligence (MI) before Sunday’s attack in Srinagar.

A cache of 12 grenades was seized from their possession. Intelligence agencies believe Sajjad Ahmed Dar acted as the handler of OGW Danish Bashir Ahenger.

The initial investigation indicated that Sajjad and Danish had scouted the camps of the CRPF and RR with plans to launch grenade attacks on them.

In addition to the grenades, five batteries were also seized from Sajjad, which authorities suspect were intended to delay grenade detonations, allowing the attackers time to escape after an assault.

Danish was detained in a joint operation by J&K Police and 55 RR in the Tahab area of Pulwama. During the operation, grenades and batteries were recovered from his possession, sources confirmed.