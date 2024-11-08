Tribal woman allegedly shot, burned to death in Manipur

GUWAHATI: A tribal woman was allegedly shot, captured and burned to death by the militants as violence returned to strife-torn Manipur after a brief lull. The militants also torched houses in the area.

The attack, perpetrated at a tribal village ‘Zairawn’ in the Jiribam district on Thursday at around 9 pm, had ensued a gunfight which continued for about an hour. The village is around 7 km away from the district headquarters Jiribam.

Kuki-Zo organisation Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Friday claimed that Zosangkim Hmar, a 31-year-old woman and mother of three children from the village, was shot, captured and burned to death.

The police confirmed that there was a gunfight and houses were burnt but did not confirm the report of death. The police said they were conducting an investigation.

“Zosangkim was hit by a bullet in the thigh when the shooting began, said her husband, Ngurthansang. Zosangkim was a teacher at the local Hermon Dew English Junior High School,” the ITLF said in a statement.