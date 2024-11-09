BJP smashed backbones of poor states; squeezed Jharkhand like lemon: Hemant Soren

RANCHI: In a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday accused the saffron party of "squeezing the state like a lemon" for almost two decades and "smashing" the backbones of poor states.

He also charged the BJP-led Centre with "destroying" the federal structure of the country by creating "double engine governments" through "poaching of MLAs, MPs, and toppling governments".

"BJP squeezed Jharkhand like a lemon in the last 20 years, but this has to end now. We feed the cow and they milk it. This cannot be allowed anymore. They plundered Jharkhand's wealth. It is a paradox that Jharkhand, rich in mineral resources, is one of the poorest states," Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren claimed in an exclusive interview with PTI.

"We are rich in resources -- coal, iron ore, bauxite, dolomite -- but our revenue collection is hampered by the central government's GST regime, which smashed the backbones of states like Jharkhand. It did nothing to address our financial needs," he alleged.