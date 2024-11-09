Copy of Constitution shown by Rahul Gandhi fake, claims Amit Shah at Jharkhand rally

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making a mockery of the Constitution of the country by showing a "fake" copy of it.

The veteran BJP leader was referring to the alleged distribution of copies of the Constitution with inside pages blank at a recent rally in Nagpur.

Shah also claimed that the BJP will never allow the Congress to implement reservations for minorities.

“Rahul Gandhi was exposed two days back. Someone got a copy of the Constitution he has shown. The Constitution of India was written on the cover of that copy but the pages were blank. Don't make a mockery of the Constitution. By waving a fake copy of the Constitution, you have insulted B R Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly,” Shah alleged while addressing a BJP rally in Palamu.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to observe November 26 as Constitution Day.

Shah alleged that Congress was hell-bent on snatching reservations from OBCs, tribals and Dalits and "planned to give it to minorities".