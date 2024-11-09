Copy of Constitution shown by Rahul Gandhi fake, claims Amit Shah at Jharkhand rally
RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making a mockery of the Constitution of the country by showing a "fake" copy of it.
The veteran BJP leader was referring to the alleged distribution of copies of the Constitution with inside pages blank at a recent rally in Nagpur.
Shah also claimed that the BJP will never allow the Congress to implement reservations for minorities.
“Rahul Gandhi was exposed two days back. Someone got a copy of the Constitution he has shown. The Constitution of India was written on the cover of that copy but the pages were blank. Don't make a mockery of the Constitution. By waving a fake copy of the Constitution, you have insulted B R Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly,” Shah alleged while addressing a BJP rally in Palamu.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to observe November 26 as Constitution Day.
Shah alleged that Congress was hell-bent on snatching reservations from OBCs, tribals and Dalits and "planned to give it to minorities".
"The Congress is against OBC quota, it promised 10 pc reservation to minorities when a delegation of Ulemas met Congress leaders in Maharashtra. Under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP will never allow religion-based reservations,” Shah said.
He also attacked the Congress for its alleged attempts to restore Article 370 in Kashmir.
“Kashmir is an integral part of India. I warn Rahul Gandhi that even your fourth generation cannot bring back Article 370," he claimed.
The union home minister alleged that the Congress made Kashmir the hub of terrorism.
"Its leaders used to be afraid to go to Lal Chowk, but now I ask them to fearlessly visit Lal Chowk with their grandchildren,” he said.
Lal Chowk is a key location in Srinagar known for its historical importance, marketplaces and a clock tower.
Shah also hit out at the JMM-led dispensation in Jharkhand, terming it the "most corrupt government" in the country.
Training his guns on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said: “The CM says infiltration is the BJP's political agenda. I say it is CM's vote bank... Corrupt leaders will be hanged upside down".
In Hazaribag, Shah equated the JMM-led government with a “burnt transformer” that "failed" to relay the power of prosperity sent through the "high tension line" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.
He also appealed to the people to vote for the BJP for peaceful Ram Navami celebrations, promising that he would participate in such festival in Hazaribag if the BJP government was voted to power.
“Narendra Modi's government is like an HT (high tension) power line. An HT line cannot supply electricity directly to your homes; a transformer is needed. The Hemant Soren government (Jharkhand CM) is like a burnt transformer.
"The Centre sends lakhs of crores of rupees through its HT line for development, but it is not transmitted to you. The time has come to change this burnt transformer,” Shah claimed.
Shah alleged that the JMM-led regime was involved in multiple scams, including Rs 1,000 crore in MGNREGA, Rs 600 crore in land deals, Rs 1,000 crore in mining, and liquor.
He further accused the state's ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition of "devouring" the free ration sent by PM Modi.
“The JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand allowed Maoists to prosper, but PM Modi uprooted them in 10 years,” he claimed.
In East Singhbhum, he accused the Hemant Soren government of according a red-carpet welcome to Bangladeshi infiltrators.
He also charged the Congress and JMM of spreading lies that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will claim tribal rights making it clear that the saffron party will put tribals out of its ambit.
“The JMM-led coalition has laid out red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators, who settle in Jharkhand and grab tribal land, employment of youths and indulge in anti-national activities. Let the BJP regime form. They will be deported and not a bird will be allowed to cross the border,” Shah said at an election rally at Potka.
He asserted that the saffron party will put corrupt Congress and JMM leaders behind bars, and realise every paisa of poor people they looted.