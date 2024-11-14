Why Mahayuti, Union govt keen on undermining Chhatrapati Shivaji: Congress to PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posing questions to him on Maharashtra and asked why the Mahayuti and the Union governments keen on "undermining" Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's rallies in Maharashtra, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed three questions to him, including what is his vision to address water scarcity in Marathwada.

Why is the Mahayuti and the Union Government keen on "undermining" Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Ramesh asked.

"Raigad was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - one of India's greatest sons, whom the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra and its patron in New Delhi have been undermining," Ramesh said in a post on X.