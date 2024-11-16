The Scent of Fallen Stars: A journey through time & love

NEW DELHI: Aishwarya Jha has captivated readers and critics alike with her debut novel, The Scent of Fallen Stars, earning her the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Samman. The novel, a dual-timeline story set in Delhi between 1995 and 2018, explores love, longing, and transformation through the eyes of two characters who arrive from England decades apart. In a conversation with Ravi Shankar, Consulting Editor, The New Indian Express, Jha shared insights into her journey, inspirations, and the challenges of debut authorship.

On her first book, Jha described it as “heaven, hell, and everything in between.” She revealed that the inspiration for the novel came from a moment of poetic clarity. “The story unfolded over the years, almost as if I was an instrument channelling it,” she explained.