‘Vulnerabilities and superstition’: What’s common among all PMs

Chowdhury who is back in Delhi after reporting on Maharashtra elections shared anecdotes from her assignment. A veteran of reporting 11 Lok Sabha and state polls, she talked of her love of “hitting the road” at poll-time. “Cut to cut hai,” is a recent response she got from the ground—in other words, Maharashtra is going to be a close election—are instances of local flavour and insight that have left their imprint on her mind and copy.

Bhattacharya also paused on Chowdhury’s “humanising prime ministers”. Chowdhury said decision-making at the top was circumscribed by many factors such as “vulnerabilities and superstition” and she wanted to capture them and these being, in certain cases, the drivers of the political stories of PMs.

PV Narasimha Rao’s tenure, for instance, which Chowdhury said has gone down in history as one of “non decision” in allowing Babri Masjid to be demolished, talked of how Rao sat before a holy man asking him “ ‘what do you think will happen to the Babri Masjid’ and he replying ‘I don’t see it there’”.

Speaking of Modi, Chowdhury said that even though she had included him in her first draft, “few were willing to talk of what was going on. My book is mostly through people on record.” A book on Modi, she said is for the future.