No progress at COP29 in matters critical to developing countries: India

Sah said that if there are no means of implementation -- financial support, technology, and capacity-building -- developing and low-income economies cannot cut greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to its effects.

"How can we discuss climate action when it is being made impossible for us to act even as our challenges in dealing with the impacts of climate change are increasing?" the Indian negotiator said.

India said developed countries with the highest capacity to take climate action had "continuously shifted goals, delayed climate action, and consumed a highly disproportionate share of the global carbon budget".

"We now have to meet our developmental needs in a situation where the carbon budget is depleting and the impacts of climate change are increasing. We are being asked to increase mitigation ambition by those who have shown no such ambition -- neither in their mitigation efforts nor in providing the means of implementation."

"The bottom-up approach is being attempted to be made into a top-down approach, in turn attempting to turn the whole mandate of the MWP and the principles of the Paris Agreement upside down. For the past week, at the 'finance COP', we have been frustrated by the unwillingness of developed countries to engage on this issue," Sah said.

At COP29, countries are discussing how the MWP -- created two years ago at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to help support mitigation -- should work and what it should focus on.

Consultations on the MWP have remained tense, with developing countries saying that it was meant to help nations share ideas, experiences, and solutions for cutting emissions.

They argue that it was not supposed to create new targets or force any country to take specific actions.