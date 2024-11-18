Badlapur encounter: Bombay HC raps CID, calls fingerprint aspects 'unusual'

The court has to see to it that the investigation is carried out properly and if it is not done so then the question of why it was not done arises, the HC further said.

The court noted that if all material is not placed before the magistrate then the report would not be submitted in time.

"Why are you (CID) delaying the process by not providing details to the magistrate? You are still recording statements. We want all information to be given to magistrate as per law. The report was to come today and police is still recording statements," the HC said.

"See the manner in which the probe has been taken lightly. The magistrate is only going to see if the death was a custodial death or not. If the police does not even submit the proper material then how will the magistrate do its job," the court said.