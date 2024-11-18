Manipur: Amit Shah holds high-level security review meeting, 50 more CAPF companies to be deployed

NEW DELHI: Amid escalated violence for the past week in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the security situation in the state with senior officials, sources said.

As this was the second meeting in as many days, sources in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, the Home Minister directed the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police to intensify their operations to restore peace and order in the state as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the sources said, the government has decided to increase the presence of CAPF personnel in Manipur to help the state government in its efforts to bring back normalcy, as an additional 50 companies of Central Police Forces are being dispatched for deployment.

“An additional 50 companies have been ordered to be rushed to Manipur by this week. While 35 units will be drawn from the CRPF, the rest will be from the BSF,” the source said.

The new batch of 50 companies is over and above 20 companies (15 CRPF and 5 BSF), which were sent last week, the sources said.