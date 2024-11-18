PM Modi arrives in Brazil to attend G20 Summit

RIO DE JANEIRO: Modi arrived in the South American country after wrapping up a "productive" visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

Announcing Modi's arrival in Brazil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Brazil Summit." It also shared pictures of Modi's welcome at the airport.

Announcing his arrival, Modi said in a post on his official X handle, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders."