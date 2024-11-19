Congress chief Kharge writes to President Murmu seeking intervention in Manipur situation

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention in the ongoing Manipur crisis.

The Congress chief emphasised the urgent need for federal intervention, citing widespread violence, displacement, and the breakdown of law and order.

Kharge highlighted the 'failure' of the Manipur government and the Centre in ensuring law and order and the safety of people in Manipur for the last 18 months.

He said that the people of Manipur have lost their faith in Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of the State to protect their lives and properties.