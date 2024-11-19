Congress chief Kharge writes to President Murmu seeking intervention in Manipur situation

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention in the ongoing Manipur crisis.
The Congress chief emphasised the urgent need for federal intervention, citing widespread violence, displacement, and the breakdown of law and order.
Kharge highlighted the 'failure' of the Manipur government and the Centre in ensuring law and order and the safety of people in Manipur for the last 18 months.
He said that the people of Manipur have lost their faith in Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of the State to protect their lives and properties.
Kharge in the letter said that the "deteriorating law and order in Manipur has internally displaced nearly a lakh of human population rendering them homeless and forcing them to live in different relief camps".
The agony of the people continues unabated, he said.
"I consider that it has become constitutionally imperative on the part of yourself, Hon'ble Madam, as the President of the Republic of India and the custodian of our Constitution to uphold the constitutional propriety and immediately intervene to ensure the protection of lives and properties of our own citizens in Manipur, as enshrined in the Constitution.
"I am confident that, through your intervention of your esteemed Office, the people of Manipur will again live peacefully in their homes in security with dignity," Kharge wrote to the President.