Last chance for Bihar to reply on bridge collapse

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted the last opportunity to the Bihar government to file its response to a PIL raising concerns about the safety and longevity of bridges in the state after several of them collapsed in recent months.

A bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar also sought the response of the National Highway Authority of India on the PIL filed by lawyer Brajesh Singh. It considered the fact that the notices were issued to various authorities on the PIL on July 29 this year.

In July, the top court had sought a detailed response from the state, NHAI on the plea seeking direction to the state govt and other appropriate authorities to conduct highest level of structural audit of all the existing bridges in the state.