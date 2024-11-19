Manipur government relieves police officer of duties after probe into Jiribam firing incident

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has "relieved" senior SP (Combat) Nectar Sanjenbam of his duties after a probe was conducted into the Jiribam firing incident which left one person dead and another injured, according to a Home Department order.

The government has constituted a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the causes which led to the firing on Sunday night.

The order issued by the Home Department on Monday said that "the service of Col (Retd) Nectar Sanjenbam as senior SP (Combat) shall be discontinued".