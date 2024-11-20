Killers of six people to be brought to justice soon: Manipur CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed grief over the killing of six people by suspected Kuki militants last week and asserted that his government would not rest until the culprits are brought to justice.

He said search operations were underway for the killers of three women and three children whose bodies were recovered from a river in Jiribam district last week.

The chief minister also said the killing of women and children is a crime against humanity.

Singh, in a video message shared on X on Wednesday night, said, "Today, I stand here with profound sadness and anger to condemn the horrific killings of three innocent children and three innocent women by Kuki terrorists after being taken hostage at Jiribam."