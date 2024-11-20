Mobile internet suspension extended in Manipur for three more days

The Manipur government on Wednesday extended suspension of mobile internet services for three more days in seven districts, according to an order.
Amid escalating violence, the administration suspended the services on November 16 for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems.
It had been extended for two more days on Monday.
"The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation decided to continue suspension of mobile internet services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi of Manipur for another three days," it said.
On November 16, the administration imposed the suspension on both broadband and mobile internet services.
However, it lifted the restriction on broadband services on Tuesday, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.
Meanwhile, a surge in activity was observed in the markets of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching districts as curfew relaxations from 5 am to 10 am brought temporary relief to residents. The curfew had been imposed indefinitely on November 16 in response to widespread mob violence, during which homes and properties of over a dozen legislators, including a minister, were burnt, vandalised, or looted.
The relaxation saw bustling markets and long queues at petrol pumps as residents stocked up on essential items. However, educational institutions remained closed. Security forces, including the army, paramilitary personnel, and police, have been deployed in vulnerable areas to maintain order.
The fresh violence was reportedly sparked by the killing of six civilians in Jiribam district, including three women and three children. The gruesome attack drew widespread condemnation, with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.
In a heartfelt statement, the Naga Women’s Union expressed sorrow over the killings, labelling them as "cold-blooded murders." The union called on armed groups from both the Meitei and Kuki communities to refrain from violence against women and children, stating, "Targeting hapless sections of humanity is a crime beyond measure and an act of cowardice."
The union appealed for an end to such acts, emphasising the need for all parties to uphold humanity amidst the ongoing conflict.