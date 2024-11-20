'Not stupid to distribute money in opponent's hotel': BJP's Vinod Tawde denies cash-for-votes

MUMBAI: BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday dismissed the allegations of distributing money to influence voters, saying he was well aware of the rules and not foolish to indulge in such an activity at the hotel of political opponents.

Hours before the assembly polls, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur on Tuesday accused Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai, to woo voters.

Amid claims by BVA leaders that Rs 5 crore cash was distributed, an election official on Tuesday said Rs 9.93 lakh cash was recovered from the hotel rooms.

The BJP leader has denied the allegation, saying he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures.

"The Vivanta Hotel (at Virar in Palghar) is owned by the Thakurs. I am not stupid to go to their hotel and distribute money there," Tawde told reporters here.

The BJP leader also shared how he was in politics for 40 years and is aware of the rules and regulations, particularly the 'silence period' before elections.

"I was having a casual chat with party workers. I was not campaigning," Tawde said.

The BJP leader further added that he was only engaging in discussions with party workers about voting procedures.