Om Birla reviews Parliament arrangements ahead of Winter Session

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Winter Session, the third session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inspected arrangements and facilities within the Parliament House complex.

Accompanied by officials, Birla began his inspection by reviewing the Lok Sabha chamber, corridors, lobbies, waiting rooms, media facilities, and other key areas. He directed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to ensure that all arrangements meet the required standards for the upcoming session.

The Winter Session is scheduled to run from 25 November to 20 December. During the inspection, Birla highlighted that several significant events would take place in the Parliament House complex during the session, including Samvidhan Diwas on 26 November, Mahaparinirvan Diwas in honour of Dr B. R. Ambedkar, and a ceremony marking the anniversary of the 2001 attack on Parliament.