Om Birla reviews Parliament arrangements ahead of Winter Session

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Winter Session, the third session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inspected arrangements and facilities within the Parliament House complex.
Accompanied by officials, Birla began his inspection by reviewing the Lok Sabha chamber, corridors, lobbies, waiting rooms, media facilities, and other key areas. He directed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to ensure that all arrangements meet the required standards for the upcoming session.
The Winter Session is scheduled to run from 25 November to 20 December. During the inspection, Birla highlighted that several significant events would take place in the Parliament House complex during the session, including Samvidhan Diwas on 26 November, Mahaparinirvan Diwas in honour of Dr B. R. Ambedkar, and a ceremony marking the anniversary of the 2001 attack on Parliament.
“This year’s Samvidhan Diwas is particularly significant as it will coincide with the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India,” stated the Lok Sabha Secretariat following Birla’s inspection.
The Speaker instructed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements are made for the smooth conduct of proceedings. Emphasising the importance of maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness throughout the session, he directed all agencies to collaborate effectively.
Birla also reviewed catering services managed by ITDC within the Parliament House and instructed the agencies to prioritise hygiene and cleanliness.
Additionally, the Speaker reviewed the security arrangements at the complex and urged officials to strike a balance between ensuring unrestricted access for Members of Parliament and maintaining top-level security standards.
The Speaker’s comprehensive review underscored his commitment to ensuring that the Winter Session proceeds seamlessly, with appropriate attention to both operational efficiency and the significance of commemorative events.