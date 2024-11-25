Akal Takht summons SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Sikh Ministers

CHANDIGARH: In a significant development with potentially long-term ramifications, the Akal Takht (the highest temporal body of Sikhs) has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was declared Tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) on December 2 (Monday). Along with him, all Sikh ministers from the SAD-BJP government (2007-2017) have been summoned, as well as three former Takht Jathedars (high priests) who have been asked to provide clarifications.

The meeting of the Panj Singh Sahibaan (five Sikh high priests or clergy) has been convened by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh, on December 2. It is understood that the meeting will address important issues related to the Shiromani Akali Dal and ongoing sectarian matters within the Sikh community.

Sources indicate that, in addition to Sukhbir Singh Badal, who had offered his resignation as SAD president (though it was not accepted by the party), all Sikh ministers from the 2007-2017 SAD-BJP government, members of the then executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the core committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal from 2015 have been summoned.

Furthermore, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, along with all relevant secretaries of the committee, has been directed to appear in person before the Akal Takht Sahib.

Clarifications have also been sought from former Jathedars of the Akal Takht and other Takhts: Giani Gurbachan Singh (former Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib), Giani Gurmukh Singh (former Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib), and Giani Iqbal Singh (former Jathedar of Takht Sri Patna Sahib).