Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi for meetings with top BJP leaders

NEW DELHI: After leading the BJP-led coalition to a massive victory in Maharashtra assembly elections, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, seen as a front runner for the chief minister's post, arrived in the national capital late Monday night for meetings with top party leaders.

Fadnavis attended the wedding reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali at a hotel here.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was also present along with Fadnavis.

Fadnavis is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda to discuss the modalities of the formation of the next government in Mahrashtra.