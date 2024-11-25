Former CM Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma arrested in Rajastan phone-tapping case, later released on bail

JAIPUR: Lokesh Sharma, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was arrested on Monday by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in connection with Rajastan phone-tapping case.

However, he was released on bail within a few hours after the arrest process was completed.

Sharma had secured anticipatory bail from the Patiala House Court on November 21, which allowed for immediate bail following the arrest.

The Crime Branch at Prashant Vihar recorded his arrest, prepared the arrest memo, and subsequently released him in compliance with the court order.