Former CM Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma arrested in Rajastan phone-tapping case, later released on bail

JAIPUR: Lokesh Sharma, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was arrested on Monday by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in connection with Rajastan phone-tapping case.
However, he was released on bail within a few hours after the arrest process was completed.
Sharma had secured anticipatory bail from the Patiala House Court on November 21, which allowed for immediate bail following the arrest.
The Crime Branch at Prashant Vihar recorded his arrest, prepared the arrest memo, and subsequently released him in compliance with the court order.
Earlier, on November 14, Sharma had withdrawn a petition he filed in the Delhi High Court seeking relief from arrest and requesting a transfer of the case to Rajasthan. After the withdrawal, the court lifted the stay on his arrest.
The high-profile phone-tapping case dates back to July 2020, during the political rebellion led by Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan.
Sharma allegedly leaked audio recordings in which senior BJP leaders were purportedly heard conspiring to buy Congress MLAs to topple the Gehlot-led government.
According to Sharma, these recordings were sourced from social media, but the BJP claimed the tapes were part of an illegal phone-tapping operation allegedly directed by then Chief Minister Gehlot, who believed the Pilot revolt was part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP to destabilize his government.
In March 2021, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lodged a formal complaint with the Delhi Police, accusing Sharma and others, including senior police officers, of illegal phone tapping.
Recent developments suggest that Sharma could potentially become a government witness, which may grant him relief in the ongoing investigation. If he does, the case could implicate several high-profile individuals, including Gehlot, the then Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs, and senior officials in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
Adding to the controversy, a few months ago, Sharma revealed additional audio recordings purportedly featuring conversations between him and Gehlot.
In these recordings, Gehlot allegedly instructed Sharma to destroy a pen drive containing incriminating call recordings. Sharma claims this pen drive was the source of the recordings that were made public during the crisis.
Speaking to the media, Sharma reiterated his commitment to cooperating with the investigation. "I am fully cooperating with the Delhi Crime Branch and will continue to do so. I have always spoken the truth and will repeat the same in court or any investigative forum. Whatever is true, I am ready to say it everywhere," Sharma said.