SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq denies involvement in Sambhal violence, calls case ‘false’

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, named in an FIR for allegedly "instigating" stone pelting during a mosque survey in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has denied the accusations, claiming he was out of town at the time of the incident. Barq, who represents Sambhal in Parliament, told news agency ANI that he was in Bengaluru attending a meeting of the India Muslim Personal Law Board and had no presence in Sambhal during the violence.

Four people have been killed in the violence so far.

“I was not even in the state yesterday, let alone in Sambhal. I had gone to Bengaluru for a meeting, but a case was filed against me. This is a conspiracy by the police administration,” Barq said, adding that the entire situation had damaged the reputation of Uttar Pradesh and India as a whole.

The FIR accuses Barq of instigating the violence, which occurred during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in the area. The incident led to four fatalities so far, with multiple people injured in the clashes. Barq, however, questioned how people could be accused of pelting stones when they were unaware of the survey team's arrival. He also accused the police of using weapons against the people, claiming that innocent lives were lost.

“In a well-orchestrated conspiracy, weapons were used, resulting in the murder of five innocent people and many others being injured. A false case has been filed against me. I demand that a murder case be registered against the officers responsible, and they should be jailed,” Barq stated.