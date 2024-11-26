NIA launches probe into three recent cases of violence in Manipur

NEW DELHI: With approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has re-registered three FIRs related to recent incidents of violence and initiated an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice, officials said on Tuesday.
The MHA’s decision to transfer the cases to the NIA was taken in light of the gravity of the offences and escalating violence in the strife-torn region.
The move aims to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the brutal attacks, officials added.
The anti-terror probe agency re-registered the cases on November 13.
The first case pertains to a November 11 incident originally registered at Borobekra Police Station. Unidentified militants attacked the area, setting several houses ablaze and killing two civilians. The militants later abducted and murdered six individuals, including three women and three children.
“A group of unknown armed militants fired at Borobekra Police Station, along with houses and shops in Jakuradhor Karong, and set them on fire,” a senior NIA official said.
The police and CRPF personnel retaliated, leading to a heavy exchange of fire. During subsequent search operations, two bodies were recovered from the burnt houses.
The NIA has re-registered the case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Arms Act, 1959.
The second case involves an attack on November 11, where armed militants targeted a CRPF post near Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police stations in Jiribam. A CRPF constable sustained bullet injuries and was evacuated to Silchar for treatment.
Following a search operation, security forces recovered the bodies of unidentified militants along with arms and ammunition in the vicinity of the attack.
The third case concerns the horrific murder of a 31-year-old woman, Zosangkim, on November 7. Armed militants allegedly raped and burnt her alive at her residence in Jiribam. The victim, the mother of three, was the wife of Ngurthansang from Jairolpokpi (Zairawn).
NIA teams visited the crime scenes on November 21 and 22 to gather evidence and begin their investigation. The process of transferring case documents from local police to the NIA is currently underway, officials said.