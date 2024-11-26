NIA launches probe into three recent cases of violence in Manipur

NEW DELHI: With approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has re-registered three FIRs related to recent incidents of violence and initiated an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice, officials said on Tuesday.

The MHA’s decision to transfer the cases to the NIA was taken in light of the gravity of the offences and escalating violence in the strife-torn region.

The move aims to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the brutal attacks, officials added.

The anti-terror probe agency re-registered the cases on November 13.