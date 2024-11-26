Shinde rejects BJP's cabinet role offer, pushes for Mahayuti convener position: Sources

MUMBAI: The slugfest between the BJP and Shiv Sena continued over the name of the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The BJP has reportedly offered the caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, either a position as a cabinet minister in the Union government or the role of deputy chief minister under the probable leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.

Highly placed sources said that "Eknath Shinde, however, refused to accept either the offer of a cabinet ministry at the Centre or the deputy chief minister position offered by the BJP.

Shinde reportedly asked the BJP top leadership that if he is not made Chief Minister, he should be made the convener of the Mahayuti government, as the election was fought under his leadership. He also proposed that his son, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, who is the Lok Sabha member from Kalyan, should be made the deputy chief minister in Fadnavis's government.

BJP has yet to respond positively to this development," sources added, explaining that this delay has postponed the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister in Maharashtra.