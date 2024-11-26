Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM, to remain caretaker until next govt; BJP backs Fadnavis for top post

Days after the Mahayuti coalition's victory in the recent assembly elections, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday, amid ongoing speculation over the next CM.
Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who asked the Shiv Sena leader to serve as caretaker CM until a new government is formed. He was accompanied by Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and NCP's Ajit Pawar during the visit to Raj Bhavan.
The move is ceremonial, as the tenure of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends today, with the BJP-led Mahayuti set to stake its claim to form the next government.
Deepak Kesarkar, who served as a minister in the Eknath Shinde cabinet, told reporters, "The chief minister has tendered his resignation. The governor has asked him to act as a caretaker chief minister."
Kesarkar also said the new government will be sworn in at the earliest.
Mahayuti -- a coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP -- secured a massive victory on this month's elections, winning 230 seats in the 288-member assembly. Despite their victory, consensus has eluded the ruling combine's leaders so far on who should be the next Maharashtra CM.
When asked who will be the next CM, Kesarkar said, "Every political worker desires that the CM should from his or her party, but whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah take will be acceptable to all of us."
"Shinde has told the senior leaders (apparent reference to Modi and Shah) that whatever decision they take is acceptable to him," he added.
TNIE reported on Monday that Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be the new chief minister, after the Ajit Pawar-led NCP had reportedly conveyed to BJP leadership that they have no objections to his name.
However, the stance of the Shiv Sena remains unclear, they added.
Shinde's supporters have been saying that he should continue as CM as the landslide win was achieved under his leadership.
Leaders of the BJP, which recorded its highest ever tally in the state assembly elections, have been pitching for Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to take oath at the CM for a third time.
In the recent assembly elections, the BJP secured 132 seats, while allies Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats respectively. The counting of votes for the November 20 polls was held on Saturday.
(With additional inputs from ENS, PTI)