Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM, to remain caretaker until next govt; BJP backs Fadnavis for top post

Days after the Mahayuti coalition's victory in the recent assembly elections, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday, amid ongoing speculation over the next CM.

Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who asked the Shiv Sena leader to serve as caretaker CM until a new government is formed. He was accompanied by Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and NCP's Ajit Pawar during the visit to Raj Bhavan.

The move is ceremonial, as the tenure of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends today, with the BJP-led Mahayuti set to stake its claim to form the next government.