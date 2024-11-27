BJP zeroing in on Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM, but other names emerge as dark horses

With Eknath Shinde clarifying that he would accept any decision of the BJP leadership on the next Maharshtra Chief Minister, the decks appear to have been cleared for the elevation of Devendra Fadnavis to the top post. However, the BJP is also exploring other options.

BJP sources said the top leadership of the party informed Shinde that they cannot make him CM again, even though the Mahayuti got a landslide victory of 230 seats under his leadership, as the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats out of 288 in the state assembly.

“Devendra Fadnavis' elevation may seem certain, but the top leadership wants to break the traditional and conventional political matrix of Vidarbha versus Western Maharashtra by exploring leadership options from North Maharashtra (where the Mahayuti won 44 out of 47 assembly seats),” said a source who requested anonymity.

He said that while it is true that Devendra Fadnavis is the frontrunner for the chief minister post, leaders from North Maharashtra are also dark horses in the race. “These leaders include former minister Girish Mahajan who is close to Devendra Fadnavis and can emerge as a compromise choice for the state and central leadership. Besides, former revenue minister Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil, who is close to Union minister Amit Shah, is a strong rural leader. Some women BJP leaders are also in contention for the top post race,” he added.