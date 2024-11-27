Sambhal violence: UP police release pictures of accused involved in stone pelting

LUCKNOW: The UP police have released pictures of more than 100 protesters allegedly involved in firing shots and pelting stones during the violent protests that broke out in the western UP town on Sunday following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

While five people were killed in the unrest, several others, including around 20 police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

After releasing the pictures of the stone-pelters, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said no innocent individuals would be persecuted, but those identified through video footage from drone cameras and CCTV footage from the area on the day of the incident would face strict punitive action.