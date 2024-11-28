BJP top leaders to finalise Maha CM today; Fadnavis front-runner, Maratha and OBC faces also under consideration

Highly placed sources say that the RSS is pushing for the elevation of a senior BJP leader to the chief minister’s post in Maharashtra, a message that has also been conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"RSS was silent in the Lok Sabha polls, which led to the BJP's tally dropping from 23 to nine in Maharashtra. However, in the state polls, the RSS cadre became active, which changed the result. Mahayuti won 230 seats, and the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, marking a historic mandate. Devendra Fadnavis, a Brahmin from Nagpur, where the RSS headquarters is located, is an important candidate for the chief minister’s post, especially with an eye on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. We must promote strong, young leaders, and this is the best time to elevate Mr. Fadnavis in the state and later project him as the face of the BJP at the Centre," said sources in the RSS, speaking on condition of anonymity.

However, the BJP's top leadership is considering other names for the top post. As a result, the election or selection of the BJP legislative party leader has been delayed, despite eight days having passed since the state poll results.

"Mahayuti has received the mandate, but it cannot be solely considered a mandate for the BJP or Mr. Fadnavis, as Eknath Shinde was at the helm of affairs. In this election, the OBC vote unitedly, and the Maratha vote also came in large numbers. In the Lok Sabha election, Eknath Shinde did transfer some votes, but Ajit Pawar's secular base remained with Sharad Pawar and the MVA. However, in the state polls, it shifted, and the result is altogether different. Therefore, the BJP leadership is considering a few more names from the OBC and Maratha communities before finalising one candidate," said top sources, who requested anonymity.