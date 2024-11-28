Intense lobbying within BJP for Haryana's Rajya Sabha seat as elections approach

CHANDIGARH: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the schedule for the Rajya Sabha elections, lobbying within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana.
Sources suggest that the names of several prominent BJP leaders are being considered for the seat. These include Haryana BJP President and former MLA Mohan Lal Badoli, former state party chief OP Dhankar, former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, former Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal, and former state minister Capt. Abhimanyu.
The seat became vacant after Krishan Lal Panwar resigned on October 14. Panwar, a Scheduled Caste (SC) face of the party, had been elected as an MLA from Israna in Panipat during the recent assembly elections and was later appointed a cabinet minister in the Nayab Singh Saini government.
Sources reveal that the saffron party is considering caste combinations in selecting the candidate, and the candidate's connections with the RSS will also play a crucial role in the decision-making process.
Mohan Lal Badoli, a Brahmin, is a strong contender for the Rajya Sabha seat, especially since under his leadership, the BJP secured a historic third term in the state. Although he was the sitting MLA, Badoli did not contest from his Rai assembly seat in Sonepat, further bolstering his chances for the nomination.
Former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, known for his organizational skills and considered the pioneer of the "panna pramukh" concept in the BJP, is also in the race. Bhatia, a Punjabi, had played a key role in supporting former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Karnal.
Jat leaders, including former state party chief OP Dhankar and Capt. Abhimanyu, both of whom have considerable influence within the party, also cannot be overlooked. Despite losing their respective assembly seats in the recent elections, the party may want to "rehabilitate" one of them to send a positive signal to the influential Jat community.
Former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, a non-Jat face of the party, and Sunita Duggal, a prominent SC leader, are also being considered. One viewpoint within the party suggests that the seat should go to the SC community once again.
According to the ECI's notification, nominations can be filed between December 3 and 10, with the last date for withdrawal of candidature being December 13. Although the election is scheduled for December 20, the result is likely to be declared on December 13, as the opposition may not field a candidate due to insufficient numbers.
The BJP is expected to retain the seat easily, given its numbers in the state assembly. The BJP has 48 MLAs in the 90-member House, with three independent legislators supporting it. The Congress has 37 MLAs, while the INLD has two legislators. The BJP needs 46 votes to win the seat if a poll is held.