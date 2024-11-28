Intense lobbying within BJP for Haryana's Rajya Sabha seat as elections approach

CHANDIGARH: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the schedule for the Rajya Sabha elections, lobbying within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana.

Sources suggest that the names of several prominent BJP leaders are being considered for the seat. These include Haryana BJP President and former MLA Mohan Lal Badoli, former state party chief OP Dhankar, former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, former Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal, and former state minister Capt. Abhimanyu.

The seat became vacant after Krishan Lal Panwar resigned on October 14. Panwar, a Scheduled Caste (SC) face of the party, had been elected as an MLA from Israna in Panipat during the recent assembly elections and was later appointed a cabinet minister in the Nayab Singh Saini government.

Sources reveal that the saffron party is considering caste combinations in selecting the candidate, and the candidate's connections with the RSS will also play a crucial role in the decision-making process.