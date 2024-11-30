Credit war intensifies between JD(U) and RJD ahead of Bihar assembly elections

PATNA: Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, the credit war between the Opposition RJD and the ruling JD(U) has escalated, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserting on Saturday that no development initiatives were taken during the RJD's tenure in power.

Without directly naming the RJD, Nitish told media persons, “Whatever development has taken place in Bihar has occurred during my regime. No development work was undertaken earlier. What development happened before I started helming the affairs of the state?”

Nitish, who also inaugurated “Agro Bihar 2024” (an agricultural mechanization fair), emphasized that his government had implemented numerous measures for the benefit of farmers and the agricultural sector. He stated that his government initiated this fair to provide a platform for farmers, industry representatives, and government officials to interact. He further alleged that no initiatives were taken to improve the condition of farmers when the RJD was in power.