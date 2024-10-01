Detention of Sonam Wangchuk, other Ladakhis 'unacceptable': Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed as 'unacceptable' the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other Ladakhis, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to listen to Ladakh's voice.

Around 120 people from Ladakh, including Wangchuk, who had marched to the national capital demanding Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory have been detained by the Delhi Police at the national capital's border.

"The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable," Gandhi said in a post on X.