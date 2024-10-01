Mahayuti will stay in power in Maharashtra this time; BJP to form solo government in 2029: Amit Shah

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Tuesday that "no one can stop" Mahayuti from returning to power in Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, adding that the BJP will form the government "independently" in Maharashtra in 2029.
Addressing the BJP cadre at a meeting here, Shah stated that no one can stop the Mahayuti—the alliance between the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP—from returning to power, as a government that serves the people is always re-elected.
The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule and Mumbai BJP unit president Ashish Shelar, among others.
A party functionary who attended the meeting told TNIE that Shah made these remarks to boost the confidence of the BJP workers.
“Shah told us not to be disappointed, saying that the BJP will come back to power alone in 2029, with its own chief minister. Now, he urged us to work hard to win as many seats as possible and to support our alliance partners in their campaigns. We should approach voters with clarity as a united alliance,” the party worker said, requesting anonymity.
The Union minister also told the gathering that the BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code once it returns to power in Maharashtra.
“Party workers need to work hard by putting in all efforts into this election to bring Mahayuti back in power. Votes should be increased at each booth by 10 percent, and that will result in the BJP alone winning 20 to 30 additional seats," a source told TNIE.
"Devendra Fadnavis is a capable leader for Maharashtra. Party workers should not be concerned about alliance partners. We will ensure proper positions and respect for the BJP workers within the party. The election in Maharashtra will change the direction and set the tone for them. We should work to increase the voting percentage,” the source added.
Meanwhile, Shah also told the party workers that in the last 60 years of India's electoral history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only person to have formed the government at the centre three times in a row, while Rahul Gandhi has failed thrice consecutively.
“We are not working to come to power, but we are working for the ideology. BJP has removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and constructed the Ram temple," Shah said in the meeting.
He added that as many as six Lok Sabha seats won by the opposition were only due to one state assembly constituency, and although the BJP led in five state assembly seats, it lagged in one seat, which changed the outcome of the Lok Sabha seat.
"It is clear that in state assembly elections, we will win more seats than the opposition. We should have microplanning from ward level to booth level,” Shah told party workers.