Mahayuti will stay in power in Maharashtra this time; BJP to form solo government in 2029: Amit Shah

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Tuesday that "no one can stop" Mahayuti from returning to power in Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, adding that the BJP will form the government "independently" in Maharashtra in 2029.

Addressing the BJP cadre at a meeting here, Shah stated that no one can stop the Mahayuti—the alliance between the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP—from returning to power, as a government that serves the people is always re-elected.

The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule and Mumbai BJP unit president Ashish Shelar, among others.

A party functionary who attended the meeting told TNIE that Shah made these remarks to boost the confidence of the BJP workers.

“Shah told us not to be disappointed, saying that the BJP will come back to power alone in 2029, with its own chief minister. Now, he urged us to work hard to win as many seats as possible and to support our alliance partners in their campaigns. We should approach voters with clarity as a united alliance,” the party worker said, requesting anonymity.