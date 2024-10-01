'No Sleep For 45 Days': Loan company staff dies by suicide, blames work pressure

LUCKNOW: A 42-year-old area manager with Bajaj Finance, Tarun Saxena, died by suicide in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, following severe workplace pressure. Saxena left behind a five-page note addressed to his wife, Megha, in which he expressed his distress over the relentless demands from his seniors, who he claimed had been pressuring him to meet unrealistic targets.

The note also mentioned threats of salary deductions and job loss. Tarun was responsible for collecting EMIs on Bajaj Finance loans in his area but struggled due to various issues, leading to mounting stress.

According to the report by NDTV, Saxena revealed that he and his colleagues were forced to compensate for the uncollected EMIs, despite raising concerns with senior management. His letter describes a mental and physical toll, stating he hadn’t slept properly for 45 days, had lost his appetite, and was overwhelmed by anxiety. He also detailed the pressures applied during a 6 AM video conference on the day of his death, where his superiors reportedly threatened him with termination.