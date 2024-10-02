Gunfight erupts over land dispute in Manipur’s Ukhrul town, prohibitory orders imposed

IMPHAL: Prohibitory orders were imposed in Ukhrul town, Manipur, after a gunfight broke out between two groups on Wednesday over the cleaning of a plot of land as part of the 'Swachhata Abhiyan', officials said.
Both groups belong to the Naga community but hail from different villages, with each laying claim to the disputed land, they added.
Several individuals sustained injuries in the altercation, prompting the deployment of the Assam Rifles to control the situation, according to police sources.
In the order imposing the restrictions, Ukhrul Sub-Divisional Magistrate D. Kamei referred to a letter received from the Superintendent of Police regarding "apprehension" over "social work" organised by the Thawaijao Hungpung Young Students' Organisation (THYSO) and subsequent objections raised in the Hunphun area by the Hunphun Village Authority.
"And in connection with the land dispute between Hunphun and Hungpung villages, there is a possibility of creating a law and order problem which may lead to a breach of peace and public tranquillity between the two villages. And whereas, such disturbances may result in serious breaches of peace, public tranquillity, and danger to human lives and properties," the order stated.
"Now, therefore, exercising the powers conferred under Sub-section 1 of Section 163 BNSS, 2023, an order is hereby issued prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residences and any other act or activity that could disturb the prevailing law and order in the Scheduled area, from 9:30 AM on 2nd October, 2024, until further orders," it added.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further actions will be taken as necessary.