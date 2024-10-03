'Cease work' by medics affect healthcare services in Bengal's government hospitals

KOLKATA: Healthcare services in government hospitals were affected for the third consecutive day on Thursday as junior doctors struck work demanding justice for the rape-murder victim post-graduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

This is the second time that junior doctors at state-run hospitals in Bengal went on a 'cease work' after the body of their colleague was found at R G Kar Hospital on August 9.

Earlier on September 21, after 42 days of protest, the doctors partially returned to work resuming essential services after the government promised to address most of their concerns.

However, alleging that the government did not fulfil its promises, the doctors went on a cease work again from Tuesday.