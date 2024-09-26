CBI to court: Got enough evidence of tampering in RG Kar rape-murder case

KOLKATA: A special court in Kolkata on Wednesday denied bail to former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal, both arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital, and sent them to judicial custody till September 30.

Since Ghosh and Mondal, former OC of Tala police station, were not cooperating with CBI officers, an extension of their custody was required, the central probe agency urged the court.

Sources in the CBI said the agency has received enough evidence on how Mondal tampered with evidence on the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor. They also came to know that the entire process before the post-mortem was controlled by the police station and the CCTV footage inside the police station on that day was also tampered.