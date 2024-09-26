CBI to court: Got enough evidence of tampering in RG Kar rape-murder case

KOLKATA: A special court in Kolkata on Wednesday denied bail to former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and suspended police officer Abhijit Mondal, both arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital, and sent them to judicial custody till September 30.
Since Ghosh and Mondal, former OC of Tala police station, were not cooperating with CBI officers, an extension of their custody was required, the central probe agency urged the court.
Sources in the CBI said the agency has received enough evidence on how Mondal tampered with evidence on the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor. They also came to know that the entire process before the post-mortem was controlled by the police station and the CCTV footage inside the police station on that day was also tampered.
Some records pertaining to the rape-murder case were “falsely created” and “altered” at the Tala police station, the CBI alleged. The central probe agency has told the special court that it has seized CCTV footage of the police station which has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Kolkata, for examination.
The CBI which interrogated Mondal and Ghosh in its custody informed the court that “new/additional” facts emerged in its probe showing that “some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/altered in Tala police station”. A CBI officer said, “Both the accused facilitated cremation (of the victim’s body) in a hurried manner while the family members specifically demanded a second autopsy.”
The central probe agency had arrested Mondal on September 14, while Ghosh, who was already in judicial custody in a corruption case, was taken into custody in the rape and murder case on September 15. The CBI had arrested prime suspect Sanjay Roy on August 10 on the next day of the gruesome incident after “his role in the commission of crime had already emerged”.