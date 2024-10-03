The importance of Dalit votes in Haryana

NEW DELHI: With campaigning for the Haryana assembly polls coming to an end on Thursday, all eyes are on the Dalit votes, which comprise 20% of the state’s population. With new alliances such as BSP-INLD and JJP-Azad Samaj Party testing the waters, the caste dynamics have changed the political landscape, say observers.

While the main contenders, the Congress and the ruling BJP, are going all-out to woo the Dalit communities, the grand old party is harping on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the Dalit voters have shown a favorable shift towards it.

The Congress garnered 68% of Dalit votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, whereas the BJP managed to get 24%. The results were a huge setback for the BJP, as it obtained 51% of Dalit votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while the Congress had only 25%.